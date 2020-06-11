Go to the main site
    Helicopter extinguishes landfill fire in Almaty region

    11 June 2020, 12:19

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - A MI-8 helicopter with a three-ton spillway device was activated to extinguish solid waste landfill fire in Ili District, Almaty region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department.

    Fire extinguishing has involved 40 ED fire officers, 8 pieces of equipment, 10 water carriers, 3 bulldozers, 3 loaders and 5 dump trucks. The fire area is 3 hectares. The total area of ​​the landfill is 38 hectares.

    Uninterrupted water supply was organized at the fire site.

    The fire broke out on Wednesday morning at an area of the landfill, the Emergency Department of the Almaty region reports.

    Recall that thick smoke from the landfill fire caused the mass car accident on the Almaty-Kapshagay road.

    Alzhanova Raushan

