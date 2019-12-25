Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk leaves 15 injured

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 December 2019, 18:28
KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM A Mil Mi-8 helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region left 15 people injured, the regional Health Ministry’s spokesperson told TASS.

«A total of 15 people requested medical assistance and were examined. Two had to be taken to the hospital, while others will receive outpatient treatment,» the spokesperson said.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the helicopter was caught in a snowstorm during takeoff and crash landed at an airfield in the Baikit settlement. The helicopter’s tail boom and a rotor blade were damaged. There were 21 passengers and three crew members aboard.

Emergency sources said that the helicopter had been carrying rotational oilfield workers.

