Helicopter and divers join search for missing man

KURYK. KAZINFORM The district emergency situations department, the district akimat staff, volunteers, fishermen and relatives of a missing man joined the search operation in Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

Some 60 people, 20 units of equipment, a hectoliter, 10 boats, and seven divers are deployed in the search along the seaside.