    Heavy storms underway in US’ southern California

    12 March 2023, 13:26

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - More storms are expected for the southern area of the US state of California after rainfall Saturday, according to media reports, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    «The first storm, expected to last throughout Saturday, will bring at least half an inch of rain to most Los Angeles coastal and mountain communities,» according to television station KTLA 5 News that quoted the National Weather Service (NWS).

    High snow levels are expected above 8,000 feet (2,4368 meters) with a risk of remarkable avalanche danger above 6,000 feet, it said.

    Another round of rain is estimated for the region starting late Monday and lasting into Wednesday, with one to three inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) expected across most of southern California.

    Nearly 15 million people were caught in a flash flood as of early Saturday, with warnings extending from Redding to San Bernardino provinces, the channel noted.

    Remarkable road and small stream flooding are probable, said the NWS, adding that tree damage, power outages and roof collapses may also take place.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
