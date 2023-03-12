Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Heavy storms underway in US’ southern California

12 March 2023, 13:26
Heavy storms underway in US’ southern California Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - More storms are expected for the southern area of the US state of California after rainfall Saturday, according to media reports, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

«The first storm, expected to last throughout Saturday, will bring at least half an inch of rain to most Los Angeles coastal and mountain communities,» according to television station KTLA 5 News that quoted the National Weather Service (NWS).

High snow levels are expected above 8,000 feet (2,4368 meters) with a risk of remarkable avalanche danger above 6,000 feet, it said.

Another round of rain is estimated for the region starting late Monday and lasting into Wednesday, with one to three inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) expected across most of southern California.

Nearly 15 million people were caught in a flash flood as of early Saturday, with warnings extending from Redding to San Bernardino provinces, the channel noted.

Remarkable road and small stream flooding are probable, said the NWS, adding that tree damage, power outages and roof collapses may also take place.


Теги:
Read also
Death toll from U.S. chocolate factory explosion climbs to 7
Greece ends face mask rule in public transport
High winds whip Italy
Japan, S. Korea mull 1st security talks in 5 years in April: source
Boat carrying 650 migrants lands autonomously in Calabria, Italy
Four young Nigerian siblings killed in house fire in S. Korea
Delta passenger opens door, deploys emergency exit slide on plane at Los Angeles airport
3 killed, several injured in central Japan expressway pileup
News Partner
Popular
1 Six political parties admitted to Majilis
2 Shymbulak sets Guinness record as world’s highest slope for night skiing
3 March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh yurt installed in Bratislava's central square in honor of Nauryz Meyramy
5 2023 elections: CEC announces winners of single-mandate districts

News