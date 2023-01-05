Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Heavy storm kills 2 in U.S. San Francisco Bay Area

5 January 2023, 19:13
Heavy storm kills 2 in U.S. San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO. KAZINFORM - A heavy winter storm hit the U.S. San Francisco Bay Area with strong winds and downpours throughout Wednesday, killing at least two people and injuring several others, officials said, Xinhua reports.

A 19-year-old woman died in Fairfield in the early hours of the storm when her car crashed into a utility pole. In the town of Occidental, Sonoma County, a baby died when winds knocked a tree into a mobile home in the afternoon. The other three people in the house were injured.

Nearly 100,000 customers in the Bay Area lost power, according to Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

California issued a State of Emergency on Wednesday morning to support the response to the storm and recovery efforts across the state.

Nancy Ward, director of the governor's office of emergency services, said that California is facing «one of the most challenging and impactful storms to touch down in California in the past five years.»

At a press conference Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed advised residents to hunker down for the night and stay off the roads.

«With the ground so saturated, we're going to see more trees down on roadways, more power outages, and we're still primed for flooding and more damage because there's more rain and wind coming,» Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service was quoted as saying in a report by The San Francisco Chronicle.

The National Weather Service Bay Area office issued a flood watch for Tuesday night through Thursday morning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area, and a high wind warning is also in effect for the region till Thursday.

Last Saturday, at least one person was killed in the Bay Area during a historic weekend storm.


Photo: Xinhua



Related news
U.S. Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham dies at 90
San Francisco Bay Area hit by historic storm
Теги:
Read also
COVID-19 kills 5 Iranians over past 24 hours
Mongolia's annual inflation stands at 13.2 pct in December
Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema
Pakistan to co-chair Geneva climate conference next week
New program should help 80 mi Brazilians in the red
Pilot killed in training aircraft crash in India
Melted snow likely cause of northeastern Japan landslide: expert
Rome 7th in world’s best tourist cities 2023 list
News Partner
Popular
1 Social reforms in Kazakhstan in 2022
2 Precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 6
3 January 6. Today's Birthdays
4 S. Korea’s COVID-19 cases fall below 60,000 amid tighter quarantine steps for incoming travelers
5 Over 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan

News