Heavy snowfalls, blizzards to hit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfalls and blizzards are in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Cold atmospheric front from the Western Siberia will cause heavy snowfalls accompanied by blizzards across Kazakhstan.

Unlike other parts of the country, western Kazakhstan will see the rise in temperature, fog, black ice, and gusty wind.