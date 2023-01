Heavy snowfalls and frosts in store for Almaty city

9 January 2023, 11:55

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfalls and frosts are forecast for Almaty city over the next two days. Mercury is predicted to fall to -18 degrees Celsius at night and -15 degrees during the day. In the following days the air temperature will drop as low as to -25 degrees Celsius, Kazinform reports.

The city authorities urge drivers to follow speed limits and keep a safe distance.