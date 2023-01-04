Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy snowfall leads to chaos on roads in Astana, across Kazakhstan

4 January 2023, 12:22
Heavy snowfall leads to chaos on roads in Astana, across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Heavy snowfall caused chaos on the roads of the Kazakh capital as the city saw at least 79 road accidents in the past 24 hours. Two people reportedly sustained injuries, Kazinform has learned from the city police.

The police warn people to avoid travel if possible, especially outside the city as drivers could face blowing snow creating near-zero visibility as well as wind gusting up to 20 mps.

Heavy snowfall snarled traffic not only in the capital, but also closed hundreds of major highways across Kazakhstan. Almost 700 drivers and passengers were rescued after being stranded in snow in the country tonight.

Severe snowfall also prompted delays of flights at the Astana international airport. The airport is kindly asking passengers to check the status of their flights beforehand.


