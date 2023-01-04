Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy snowfall batters Almaty

4 January 2023, 09:57
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Heavy snowfall has been battering Almaty city since 02:30am and is expected to stop before midday, Kazinform reports.

As of 08:00am, the piedmont areas saw 15 to 18 centimeters of snow, while in the city snow depth reached 10 centimeters. Shymbulak resort area saw up to 60 centimeters of snow.

524 specialized vehicles and as many as 1,240 road workers have been involved in snow removal works since early morning.

According to Kazhydromet, the city will see partly cloudy weather today, with snow and wind speed increasing to 2-7m/s. Daytime air temperatures will be at 0, +2°C.


