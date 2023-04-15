Heavy snow predicted in north, rain in south of Kazakhstan Apr 15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An active cyclone from the areas of the Black Sea is to cause precipitation as rain and snow in Kazakhstan. The country is to brace for snow in the north and northwest, and rain in the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

The country is to see high wind, fog, as well as black ice in the north, northwest, center, and east, blizzard in the north, and northwest, and dust tides, thunderstorm, and hail in the south, southeast, and southwest.

Heavy snow is predicted in the south and west of Pavlodar region as well as the west, and east of Akmola region and Kostanay region at night.

Heavy rain is in store for the mountainous areas of Almaty region, the center and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the daytime, as well as in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon, in the north of Mangistau region at night, and the south, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon.

Heavy precipitation as rain and snow are expected in the north and center of Aktobe region, north and east of East Kazakhstan region, as well as the south of Atyrau region at night, and east of Abai region in the daytime.



