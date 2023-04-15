Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Heavy snow predicted in north, rain in south of Kazakhstan Apr 15

    15 April 2023, 09:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An active cyclone from the areas of the Black Sea is to cause precipitation as rain and snow in Kazakhstan. The country is to brace for snow in the north and northwest, and rain in the south and southeast, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

    The country is to see high wind, fog, as well as black ice in the north, northwest, center, and east, blizzard in the north, and northwest, and dust tides, thunderstorm, and hail in the south, southeast, and southwest.

    Heavy snow is predicted in the south and west of Pavlodar region as well as the west, and east of Akmola region and Kostanay region at night.

    Heavy rain is in store for the mountainous areas of Almaty region, the center and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region in the daytime, as well as in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon, in the north of Mangistau region at night, and the south, mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the morning and afternoon.

    Heavy precipitation as rain and snow are expected in the north and center of Aktobe region, north and east of East Kazakhstan region, as well as the south of Atyrau region at night, and east of Abai region in the daytime.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2022 summer Europe's all-time hottest, says report
    Weather warning issued for 2 Kazakh cities, 12 regions
    Kazakhstan to brace for precipitation Apr 16
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9