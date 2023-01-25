Heavy snow continues across much of Japan as cold snap maintains grip

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Heavy snow continued Wednesday across much of Japan as the country grapples with the most severe cold snap of the season so far, with trains and vehicles stranded as winter storms caused difficulties, KYODO reports.

Record cold temperatures were seen in parts of Japan, with snow falling on the Sea of Japan coast stretching from the country's north to west. Amid concerns of further snowfall including in low-lying areas on the Pacific coast, Japan's weather agency is calling for vigilance against blizzards, rough seas and icy roads.

Transport was disrupted due to the weather, with passengers stranded on several trains on the Biwako Line and Kyoto Line overnight from Tuesday due to snow and strong winds, operator West Japan Railway said.

Some passengers reported feeling unwell and had to be taken away by ambulance. Masahiro Nishikawa, a 48-year-old who passed the night in an underground passage at Kyoto Station, said, «We only got one thermal sheet each from staff, I couldn't sleep because it was so cold.»

Around 1,700 people and 1,300 people at Yamashina and Kyoto stations, respectively, were left stranded, the Kyoto city government said.

In southwestern Japan's Nagasaki Prefecture, around 100 vehicles were unable to move overnight and into Wednesday on a national road, the prefectural government said.

Elsewhere, in central Japan's Fukui Prefecture, about 20 vehicles were stuck from late Tuesday on a national road, with traffic brought to a halt on a 14-kilometer stretch until early Wednesday.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said more than 280 flights scheduled for Wednesday were canceled, and East Japan Railway will suspend bullet train service between Fukushima and Shinjo on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line in the northeastern Tohoku region throughout the day.

Sections of services on the Sanyo Shinkansen and Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains were running at reduced speed, according to their operators, while delays were also experienced on the Tohoku Shinkansen.

Central Tokyo experienced subzero temperatures on Tuesday night and its first snow of the year, though just a small amount fell and did not settle on the ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns that the strong winter weather cell is expected to hold through Thursday.

Mountainous and coastal regions on the Sea of Japan side of the Chugoku region in the country's west saw particularly large snowfalls. Among them, Maniwa in Okayama Prefecture observed 93 centimeters of snow in the 24 hours through 8 a.m. Wednesday, its most on record.

Atmospheric conditions in Japan's east and west are forecast to continue to be very unstable, the agency said. Powerful winds blowing across the country are also expected to cause seas to be rough.

