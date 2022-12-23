Heavy snow across parts of Japan, some western cities renew records

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Heavy snow blanketed many parts of Japan on Friday, with some western cities renewing records of snowfall due to the country being subjected to winter pressure patterns, with the weather agency warning of traffic disruptions, snowstorms and high waves, Kyodo reports.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said it expected the rough weather to continue through Monday, moving from the country's north and east to the west.

Record snowfall was observed in Japan's western main island of Shikoku, with Kochi registering 14 centimeters and Tokushima 8 cm in the six hours to 10 a.m.

Other western cities, including Okuizumo in Shimane Prefecture, as well as Kitahiroshima and Shobara in Hiroshima Prefecture saw more than 40 cm of snowfall.

Meanwhile, Engaru in Hokkaido, the northernmost main island of Japan, renewed its record of snowfall in December by registering over 80 cm in a 24-hour period through Friday morning.

The weather agency warned the public in Ishikawa Prefecture in central Japan in particular that they may be heavily affected by large amounts of traffic disruption.

The prefectural capital Kanazawa saw 20 cm of snow by 8 a.m., with some bullet train services briefly disrupted at Kanazawa Station when snow blew against the platform doors.

The weather agency said that there will be strong winter pressure patterns from Monday, with low atmospheric pressure moving eastward from the northern coast facing the Sea of Japan and southeast of Hokkaido.

It forecasts 100 cm of snowfall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan in the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, with 70 cm in the Tohoku, Tokai, and Chugoku regions, 60 cm in the Hokkaido and Kinki regions, and 50 cm in Shikoku.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net



