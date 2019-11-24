Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy smoke prompts evacuation of 32 people in Petropavlovsk

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 November 2019, 10:29
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 32 people were evacuated from a residential complex in Petropavlovsk due to heavy smoke engulfing the fourth and fifth floors yesterday, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the smoke was caused by the short circuit on the fourth floor.

The firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated over 20 people from the residential complex. They also saved two children aged 8 and 16 and a 18-year-old girl who were trapped by the smoke on a balcony on the fifth floor.

The causes of the short circuit are to be determined. No casualties or injuries were reported.

