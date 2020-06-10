Heavy smoke causes car pile-up on Almaty-Kapchagay road

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An accident involving multiple cars occurred on the Almaty-Kapchagay road near the site, where a landfill had caught fire in Ile district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A source from QazAvtoJol informed that the worsening fire caused the road accident involving 8 cars on the Almaty-Kapchagay toll road. Three persons sustained injuries, one is in serious condition as a result of the car pile-up.

At around 04:30-04:40pm firefighters, police and an ambulance arrived at the scene. Movement in both directions has been temporarily blocked because of the thick smoke.

The situation remains the same, reinforced measures with the emergency situations department and local police station are in place.



