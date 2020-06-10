Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Heavy smoke causes car pile-up on Almaty-Kapchagay road

    10 June 2020, 21:30

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An accident involving multiple cars occurred on the Almaty-Kapchagay road near the site, where a landfill had caught fire in Ile district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A source from QazAvtoJol informed that the worsening fire caused the road accident involving 8 cars on the Almaty-Kapchagay toll road. Three persons sustained injuries, one is in serious condition as a result of the car pile-up.

    At around 04:30-04:40pm firefighters, police and an ambulance arrived at the scene. Movement in both directions has been temporarily blocked because of the thick smoke.

    The situation remains the same, reinforced measures with the emergency situations department and local police station are in place.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Road accidents Regions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One dead, 14 injured after bus plunges down ridge in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region