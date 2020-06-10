Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Accidents

Heavy smoke causes car pile-up on Almaty-Kapchagay road

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 June 2020, 21:30
Heavy smoke causes car pile-up on Almaty-Kapchagay road

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - An accident involving multiple cars occurred on the Almaty-Kapchagay road near the site, where a landfill had caught fire in Ile district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A source from QazAvtoJol informed that the worsening fire caused the road accident involving 8 cars on the Almaty-Kapchagay toll road. Three persons sustained injuries, one is in serious condition as a result of the car pile-up.

At around 04:30-04:40pm firefighters, police and an ambulance arrived at the scene. Movement in both directions has been temporarily blocked because of the thick smoke.

The situation remains the same, reinforced measures with the emergency situations department and local police station are in place.


Road accidents   Regions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires