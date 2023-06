Heavy rains to fall over Kazakhstan this entire weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Autumnal weather with heavy rains will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Along with rains, mercury will drop to +10, +20°C in the northern part of the country and to +18, +25°C in the southern.

Only the west of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation and higher temperature.