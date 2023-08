Heavy rains to batter Kazakhstan’s north and east

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thundershowers are expected to batter the most of Kazakhstan on August 3-5, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Unsteady weather will bring rains and thundershowers to the greater part of Kazakhstan, heavy downpours, squalls, and hail to the north and east.

The western regions are set to enjoy the weather without precipitation.