Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Heavy rains killed 80 people in Colombia since March

    15 June 2022, 19:14

    BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - A total of 80 people died and 10 went missing in heavy rains and landslides in Colombia since the beginning of March, the country’s disaster authority said Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to the latest report of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, Cundinamarca, Antioquia, and Santander were the most affected regions due to heavy rains and landslides.

    Some 418 towns and 16,295 houses were severely damaged by heavy rains.

    Also, 730 highways, 72 bridges, 37 pedestrian crossings, 90 aqueducts, 37 sewers, 108 educational institutions, and seven health centers were damaged.

    In Colombia, every year floods and landslides cause many deaths and serious damage.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis