    Heavy rains expected this weekend

    26 June 2020, 18:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On weekends, June 27-29, northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and significant cooling to the northern, north-western and central regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will be in the zone of active cyclonic activity. A series of northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and cool weather to the northern, northwestern and central regions. : ait temperature in the northern parts will drop to +2 +10C during night. Daytime temperature will be +10 +18C.

    Strong wind and hail are also predicted for the country on June 27-29.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
