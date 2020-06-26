Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heavy rains expected this weekend

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
26 June 2020, 18:33
Heavy rains expected this weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On weekends, June 27-29, northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and significant cooling to the northern, north-western and central regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Most of the territory of Kazakhstan will be in the zone of active cyclonic activity. A series of northern cyclones will bring heavy rains and cool weather to the northern, northwestern and central regions. : ait temperature in the northern parts will drop to +2 +10C during night. Daytime temperature will be +10 +18C.

Strong wind and hail are also predicted for the country on June 27-29.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events