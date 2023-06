Heavy rainfall to hit Atyrau region Jul 26

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather alert has been issued for Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rain, squall and hailwill strike Atyrau region July 26. A 15-20mps eastern andnortheastern wind is expected as well. The mercury will rise to 35-39°C.