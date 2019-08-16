Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Heavy rainfall, strong winds continue after typhoon sweeps Japan

    16 August 2019, 10:00

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and strong winds continued to hit Japan on Friday as a powerful typhoon stayed over the Sea of Japan after ripping through the western part of the country the previous day, with warnings issued for landslides and floods.

    TyphoonKrosa, which has left one man dead and about 50 people injured, also strandedsome 1,700 passengers at Kansai airport in Osaka through the night with 232domestic and international flights canceled. The main international air gatewayin western Japan had been crippled by a powerful typhoon in September last year, Kyodo News reports.

    As of 9a.m. Friday, it was moving north-northeast at a speed of 35 kilometers per hourfrom 410 kilometers off Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, with an atmosphericpressure of 980 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 126 kph,according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

    As theseason's 10th typhoon weakens after crossing western Japan, it is expected tobe downgraded to an extratropical cyclone by early Saturday, travelingnortheast in the Sea of Japan close to the northernmost island of Hokkaido, theagency said.

    (As of 9a.m. Friday)

    [Source:Japan Meteorological Agency]

    At theKansai airport terminal building, long lines were formed by passengers toreceive drinking water and sleeping bags that were distributed for free as theyspent the night there.

    Theoperator had stocked items such as water and blankets for 12,000 people afterthe typhoon last September left about 8,000 people stranded when strong windscaused a tanker vessel to crash into the sole bridge connecting the airport,located on a manmade island, to the main island of Honshu.

    «Wedidn't have enough money to stay at a hotel, so it was a relief to be given asleeping bag,» said Seiya Kurokawa, a 20-year-old university student whowas scheduled to travel to Thailand.

    In the 24hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, the weather agency forecasts 250 millimeters ofrain in Hokkaido, 150 mm in the Tohoku region and 120 mm in the Tokai area.

    Hokkaido isalso forecast to see gusts of 126 kph, while the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Kinkiregions will see winds at a speed of 108 kph, the agency said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
    Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis