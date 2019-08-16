Heavy rainfall, strong winds continue after typhoon sweeps Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Heavy rainfall and strong winds continued to hit Japan on Friday as a powerful typhoon stayed over the Sea of Japan after ripping through the western part of the country the previous day, with warnings issued for landslides and floods.

TyphoonKrosa, which has left one man dead and about 50 people injured, also strandedsome 1,700 passengers at Kansai airport in Osaka through the night with 232domestic and international flights canceled. The main international air gatewayin western Japan had been crippled by a powerful typhoon in September last year, Kyodo News reports.

As of 9a.m. Friday, it was moving north-northeast at a speed of 35 kilometers per hourfrom 410 kilometers off Sado Island in Niigata Prefecture, with an atmosphericpressure of 980 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 126 kph,according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

As theseason's 10th typhoon weakens after crossing western Japan, it is expected tobe downgraded to an extratropical cyclone by early Saturday, travelingnortheast in the Sea of Japan close to the northernmost island of Hokkaido, theagency said.

(As of 9a.m. Friday)

[Source:Japan Meteorological Agency]

At theKansai airport terminal building, long lines were formed by passengers toreceive drinking water and sleeping bags that were distributed for free as theyspent the night there.

Theoperator had stocked items such as water and blankets for 12,000 people afterthe typhoon last September left about 8,000 people stranded when strong windscaused a tanker vessel to crash into the sole bridge connecting the airport,located on a manmade island, to the main island of Honshu.

«Wedidn't have enough money to stay at a hotel, so it was a relief to be given asleeping bag,» said Seiya Kurokawa, a 20-year-old university student whowas scheduled to travel to Thailand.

In the 24hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, the weather agency forecasts 250 millimeters ofrain in Hokkaido, 150 mm in the Tohoku region and 120 mm in the Tokai area.

Hokkaido isalso forecast to see gusts of 126 kph, while the Tohoku, Hokuriku and Kinkiregions will see winds at a speed of 108 kph, the agency said.