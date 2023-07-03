Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast on July 3 in most regions of the country, with heavy rainfall to hit northwestern areas. Western, southwestern, eastern and northeastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

As the national weather service informed, wind speed will rise across the country, with a dust storm to batter southern regions, and hail and squall forecast in northwestern regions. Fog will blanket northern and southwestern regions in the morning.

Fire hazard is reported to be extremely high in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in the south of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Ulytay, Zhetysu regions, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in the west of Atyrau region, and in the north of Pavlodar region.

Fire risk is high in central areas of Kyzylorda region, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the northwest and south of Abai region, in most areas of Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Zhetysu regions.