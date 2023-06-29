Heavy rain watch issued for greater Seoul area

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A heavy rain watch was issued for most of the greater Seoul area Thursday, with 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour expected to soak the central region throughout the day, the state weather agency said, Yonhap reports.

About 20 mm per hour of rain was falling on Baengnyeong and other northern islands off the west coast as of 6:50 a.m. while drizzle was falling in Seoul and other area around the capital, as a rain front approached from the Yellow Sea, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The rain clouds marching eastward at 50 kilometers per hour will cause heavy rain in most of the greater Seoul area, the KMA said as it issued a heavy rain watch for the capital area, with the exception of some southern Gyeonggi Province areas.

A heavy rain watch was also issued for the western county of Taean and the nearby cities of Dangjin and Seosan in South Chungcheong Province, but the rest of the province was issued a lower-level preparatory advisory, according to the KMA.