Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Heavy rain warning issued for Seoul, Busan

    11 July 2023, 18:39

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - The state weather agency on Tuesday issued a heavy rain warning for the Seoul metropolitan area and the southern port city of Busan, and a heavy rain advisory for most other parts of South Korea, with precipitation exceeding 60 millimeters per hour in some capital regions, Yonhap reports.

    The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) had issued the warning as of 3:20 p.m., forecasting the Seoul metropolitan area will get up to 180 mm of rain until Wednesday and hourly precipitation may be in excess of 70 mm Tuesday night.

    The KMA issued a heavy rain advisory for almost all other parts of the nation, excluding the southern resort island of Jeju and Gangwon Province's east coast, saying torrential downpours of 30 to 60 mm per hour, accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning, will drench many central and southern regions until Wednesday morning.

    A heavy rain warning is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 90 mm for three hours or 180 mm for 12 hours.

    In Icheon, some 60 kilometers southeast of Seoul, 64.5 mm of heavy rain fell per hour, and a man in his 70s died after being swept away by floodwaters while walking along a stream in adjacent Yeoju, where hourly precipitation reached 59.5 mm.

    The per-hour precipitation also reached 53.5 mm in the Bupyeong district of Incheon, just west of Seoul.

    Elsewhere in the country, rescue authorities were inundated with reports of fallen street trees, house, road and river flooding, and other damage related to heavy monsoon rains.

    The KMA advised residents affected by the heavy rain warning and advisory to be careful of flooding and other accidents, and brace for a spate of torrential downpours that make it difficult to see ahead.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    This year’s monsoon season in S. Korea ends after 3rd-heaviest rainfall on record
    S. Korea extends natural dip in population amid low births in May
    Police detain suspect who hinted at murder rampage in Seoul
    Fishing boat catches fire off island near Gunsan, S. Korea
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023
    5 Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26