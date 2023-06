Heavy rain to douse W Kazakhstan on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Heavy downpouris forecast for West Kazakhstan region on August 1. Chances of thunderstorm,hail and squall will be high. Northwestern wind with gusts ranging between15-20 mps and 23-28 mps is expected in the region.