Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy rain to batter northern regions in 3 days coming

    17 July 2023, 13:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather fronts will impact northern regions of the country in three days coming, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rains and thunderstorms, as well as hail and squalling wind are forecast. Heavy rainfall will hit western, northwestern areas on July 18-19, and northern, northeastern regions on July 18-20.

    Other regions will stay under the impact of the Northeastern anti-cyclone due to which no precipitation is expected there.

    Scorching heat up to +40+42°C will grip southeastern regions on July 18-19.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s north and west to brace for rains and thunderstorms
    Rains to batter Kazakhstan Aug 4
    Extremely hot weather forecast in most regions Aug 1
    Temperatures to surge to +34°C in N Kazakhstan in Aug
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target