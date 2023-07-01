Go to the main site
    Heavy rain lashes western Japan, leaving 1 dead, 2 missing

    1 July 2023, 20:37

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain pounded parts of western Japan and the southwestern Kyushu region on Saturday, with record-breaking hourly precipitation reported in several locations, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local authorities and the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas, and river overflow, as heavy rainfall is forecasted to persist across regions from western to eastern Japan due to the seasonal rain front.

    In Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, a man found inside a washed-away car was confirmed dead, while a mudslide in Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, swept away a house, with rescuers still trying to contact the 70-year-old male occupant, local authorities said.

    Areas around Chikujo in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, experienced torrential rain of some 110 millimeters per hour early Saturday, according to the agency.

    Record hourly rainfall was observed in parts of Yamaguchi and Fukuoka prefectures.

    In Mine, Yamaguchi Prefecture, seven vehicles were found submerged due to the heavy rain, and one of the drivers was missing, according to local police.

    Yufu in Oita Prefecture logged record 24-hour rainfall for July, registering 385 mm as of 9 a.m. Saturday, the agency said.

    Services between Hiroshima and Hakata stations on the Sanyo Shinkansen bullet train were temporarily suspended, according to West Japan Railway Co.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

