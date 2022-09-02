Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend
2 September 2022 11:55

Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to bring heavy rain to the southern part of South Korea, including the resort island of Jeju, throughout the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.

The southeastern part of Jeju is currently seeing precipitation levels ranging between 10 and 20 millimeters per hour, with the level expected to reach up to 50 mm sometime, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), Yonhap reports.

Thunder and lightning are also expected on some parts of the island, the KMA said.

Strong wind is also expected to affect the southern coast of the Korean Peninsula by Friday afternoon, officials said.

The 11th typhoon of this year -- currently located in Taiwan's east coast -- has begun to move northward, the KMA said.

The typhoon is classified as super strong, as it has an atmospheric pressure of 915 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 55 mps.


Photo: en.yna.co.kr


Related news
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Images of probe-asteroid crash caught by Italian satellite
Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan takes interest in converting coal power plants into gas - PM
2 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
3 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
4 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
5 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum

News

Archive