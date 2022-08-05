Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy rain continues in areas along Sea of Japan
5 August 2022 12:05

Heavy rain continues in areas along Sea of Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Torrential rain continued Friday morning in central prefectures along the Sea of Japan, with the weather agency warning of landslides and floods in wider regions hit hard by downpours since the previous day, Kyodo reports.

Some areas in Fukui, Shiga and Shimane prefectures saw deluges with record hourly precipitation, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. Among them, Minamiechizen in the central prefecture of Fukui logged 74 millimeters of rain in one hour Friday morning.

Heavy rains have caused so far a total of 45 rivers in nine prefectures to overflow, including in Aomori and Akita in the northeast, the government said. Two people in Iwate and Yamagata prefectures have been missing since Thursday.

In Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture in central Japan, the Takatoki River overflowed, prompting the city government to order 6,000 residents living near it and another river that may also break its banks to take shelter, local officials said.

According to local officials, a total of three people were injured in Ishikawa and Niigata prefectures as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, roughly 540,000 residents were urged to evacuate at one point due to heavy rain centering on northeastern and central parts of the country.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Saturday, up to 120 mm of rain is forecast for the Hokuriku region along the Sea of Japan and up to 100 mm in the Tokai region in central Japan.



Photo : english.kyodonews.net





Related news
Japan PM Kishida mulls Cabinet reshuffle as early as Wed.: sources
Heavy rain hits northeastern Japan, residents urged to evacuate
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Read also
Herd immunity to Covid in Moscow down to 3.4% in past week
Iran’s daily new COVID deaths at 47
Japan PM Kishida mulls Cabinet reshuffle as early as Wed.: sources
UAE announces 2 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours
COVID-19 transmission number and incidence down in Italy
S. Korea’s 1st lunar orbiter makes successful communication with ground station
Chinese scientists develop a hydrogel that helps burn up tumors
Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
Popular
1 Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
3 Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries
4 Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
5 PM holds video conference with Domestic Entrepreneurs Council members

News

Archive