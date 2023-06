Heavy precipitation, wind forecast for Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation is forecast for Almaty city and surrounding areas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The emergencies department of the city said in a statement that heavy precipitation and southwesterly wind with gusts of 18-23 mps are expected in Almaty and the mountains on 29-30 March.

Fog will blanket the mountainous areas on 30 March.