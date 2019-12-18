Heavy precipitation to hit Zhambyl region in 3 days coming

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) is forecast in Zhambyl region on December 19-21, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps will hit the region on December 19-21. In southwestern areas wind speed will increase to 30mps. Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit the region in the daytime December 19, at night on December 20 and in the morning and in the daytime on December 21. Black ice, fog and ground blizzard are expected in some areas.

On December 19-21, the city of Taraz will be hit by a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind. In the daytime on December 19 and on December 20-21, gusts of wind will reach 23-28mps and sometimes will exceed 30mps. Fog and ice slick are forecast as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.