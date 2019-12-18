Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Heavy precipitation to hit Zhambyl region in 3 days coming

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 December 2019, 14:12
Heavy precipitation to hit Zhambyl region in 3 days coming

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) is forecast in Zhambyl region on December 19-21, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

A 15-20mps southwestern, western wind sometimes gusting to 23-28mps will hit the region on December 19-21. In southwestern areas wind speed will increase to 30mps. Heavy precipitation (snow and rain) will hit the region in the daytime December 19, at night on December 20 and in the morning and in the daytime on December 21. Black ice, fog and ground blizzard are expected in some areas.

On December 19-21, the city of Taraz will be hit by a 15-20mps southwestern, western wind. In the daytime on December 19 and on December 20-21, gusts of wind will reach 23-28mps and sometimes will exceed 30mps. Fog and ice slick are forecast as well. Storm possibility is 85-90%.

Zhambyl region    Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA