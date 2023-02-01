Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 458.69 eur/kzt 501.3

    rub/kzt 6.52 cny/kzt 68.04
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming

    1 February 2023, 13:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern areas of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure, which will bring frosty, calm and fair weather in the three days coming, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service.

    Other territories will see precipitation due to the impact of atmospheric fronts. Snowfall is expected in western parts. Snow and ground blizzard will hit eastern areas. Heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) is forecast in southern areas.

    Daytime temperatures will increase by 7-12°C in southern areas. Fog will blanket northern and southern regions.

    Wind speed will also increase in southern parts.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Preparations for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan
    Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
    Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
    Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
    Popular
    1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
    2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
    3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
    4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
    5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events