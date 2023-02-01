Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming

1 February 2023, 13:57
Heavy precipitation to hit southern regions in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern areas of Kazakhstan will still remain under the impact of a high atmospheric pressure, which will bring frosty, calm and fair weather in the three days coming, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service.

Other territories will see precipitation due to the impact of atmospheric fronts. Snowfall is expected in western parts. Snow and ground blizzard will hit eastern areas. Heavy precipitation (rain and sleet) is forecast in southern areas.

Daytime temperatures will increase by 7-12°C in southern areas. Fog will blanket northern and southern regions.

Wind speed will also increase in southern parts.


Related news
Preparations for parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan discussed in Yerevan
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Теги:
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Heavy precipitation expected in parts of Kazakhstan Feb 5
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News