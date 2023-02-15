Heavy precipitation to hit south, southeast of Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitation will hit southern and southeastern regions on February 16 -18, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

A vast anti-cyclone will impact the weather in most parts of Kazakhstan. Western regions only will be influenced by the cyclone which moves from the west to the east.

Some areas will see snowfall. Rain and snow are expected in the southern and southeastern regions. Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) will batter mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions on February 16-18. Fog will blanket mountainous and piedmont areas.

Gusting wind and ground blizzard are forecast in northern parts.



