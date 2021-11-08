Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy precipitation to douse west, northwest of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 November 2021, 13:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation is forecast for western and northwestern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Kazakhstan’s national weather agency said in a statement that unlike the said parts of the country, most of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Stiff wind and foggy conditions are expected in the north, east and southeast of the country.

Wind will strengthen up to 23-28 mps in parts of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, and Almaty regions. 15-20 mps wind will blow in East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Pavlodar regions.

Fog is predicted to blanket the southeast and mountainous parts of Zhambyl region.


