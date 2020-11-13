Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan this weekend

    13 November 2020, 18:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAINFORM – Heavy precipitation is expected to douse most of Kazakhstan this weekend due to moist cyclone, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy snowfall, strong wind, and blizzard are forecast most regions of the country. However, starting from November 15 another northwesterly anticyclone will bring precipitation to halt. Temperature is predicted to dip as low as -10, -18°C at night and -2, -13°C at daytime in some areas of Kazakhstan.

    Fog will blanket portions of Kazakhstan. Ice slick will coat roads in southern Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani meteorologists issued storm alerts for Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Turkestan, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions due to gusty wind, ice slick, blizzard, and fog.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region