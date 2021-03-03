Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Mar 4-6

    3 March 2021, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation are in store for southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow caused by another Atlantic anticyclone will douse the south and east of Kazakhstan on March 4-6. The anticyclone will shift from the west to the east of Kazakhstan.

    Temperatures are expected to fluctuate across Kazakhstan.

    Patches of fog, ice slick, stiff wind, and ground blizzard are forecast for parts of the country in three upcoming days as well.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region