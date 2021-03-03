Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Mar 4-6

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 March 2021, 13:12
Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Mar 4-6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation are in store for southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow caused by another Atlantic anticyclone will douse the south and east of Kazakhstan on March 4-6. The anticyclone will shift from the west to the east of Kazakhstan.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate across Kazakhstan.

Patches of fog, ice slick, stiff wind, and ground blizzard are forecast for parts of the country in three upcoming days as well.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events