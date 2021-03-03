Heavy precipitation to douse Kazakhstan Mar 4-6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy precipitation are in store for southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow caused by another Atlantic anticyclone will douse the south and east of Kazakhstan on March 4-6. The anticyclone will shift from the west to the east of Kazakhstan.

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate across Kazakhstan.

Patches of fog, ice slick, stiff wind, and ground blizzard are forecast for parts of the country in three upcoming days as well.