Heavy precipitation predicted for east, southeast of Kazakhstan

15 March 2023, 16:09
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation will persist in western, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan on March 16-18, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the national weather agency, precipitation will douse only parts of the center, north, south and southeast of the country. Snowfall is predicted for those areas.

Heavy precipitation is in store for mountainous areas of Almaty region on March 16. Blizzard, black ice, and stiff wind are forecast for eastern and southeastern Kazakhstan on March 17-18.

Fogs is also set to blanket parts of the country.

Meteorologists predict that temperature may fall to -7°C at daytime in southeastern Kazakhstan.


