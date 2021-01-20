Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy precipitation in store for southern, eastern Kazakhstan

    20 January 2021, 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists warn heavy precipitation will douse southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, the south and east of the country will see heavy precipitation due to the northern and south cyclones over the territory of Kazakhstan on January 21-23.

    Portions of the country will observe gusty winds. Blizzards, fog, and ice slick will accompany gusty winds in southern, eastern and even central Kazakhstan.

    Temperature is forecast to dip as low as -25, -30°C in northern Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region