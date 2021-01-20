Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Heavy precipitation in store for southern, eastern Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 January 2021, 14:37
Heavy precipitation in store for southern, eastern Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists warn heavy precipitation will douse southern and eastern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, the south and east of the country will see heavy precipitation due to the northern and south cyclones over the territory of Kazakhstan on January 21-23.

Portions of the country will observe gusty winds. Blizzards, fog, and ice slick will accompany gusty winds in southern, eastern and even central Kazakhstan.

Temperature is forecast to dip as low as -25, -30°C in northern Kazakhstan.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events