    Heavy precipitation in store for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    8 November 2019, 19:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan have been put on bad weather alert, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy precipitation accompanied by blizzard, fog, and black ice is forecast for East Kazakhstan region on November 9. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region.

    Heavy precipitation, fog, black ice, and blizzard are also in store for Akmola region on Saturday. Gusts of southwestern wind will reach 15-20 mps. The city of Kokshetau will be blanketed by fog. Blizzard, stiff wind and black ice are expected as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Parts of Kostanay region will see heavy precipitation and gusty wind as well. It will be windy in Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

