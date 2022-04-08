Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Heavy precipitation forecast in parts of Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 07:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for almost all regions of Kazakhstan on Friday with heavy precipitation expected in the east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter parts of Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts may strengthen up to 17-25 mps North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Fog will blanket south of North Kazakhstan, south of Akmola, north, northeast of West Kazakhstan, north and west of Aktobe, east of Kostanay, and north, east and center of Karaganda regions.

Black ice will be observed on roads in Akmola and Kostanay regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
