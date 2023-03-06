Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan midweek

    6 March 2023, 17:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is in store for Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    According to the national weather agency, an Atlantic cyclone will bring heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain, blizzard, gusty wind and slippery conditions to the country on March 7-9. Rain is forecast for southern Kazakhstan.

    A mix of rain and snow will hit eastern Kazakhstan on March 7-9, northwest, north and center on March 7, and south on March 8. Chances of heavy precipitation will be high in southeastern Kazakhstan on March 8-9.

    No precipitation is expected in the west on March 8-9 and center on March 9.

    Colder night temperature is predicted in northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan on March 9.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh students celebrate Nauryz in London
    People’s Party of Kazakhstan confident in voters' support - statement
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open