Heavy precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan April 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation is expected across the republic, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Fog, sleet, snowstorm, strong wind of 15-20 mps gusting to 23-28 mps are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

15-20 mps wind with the gusts of 23-28 mps are forecast for Pavlodar region.

Fog, ice slick and rude wind of 15–20 mps gusting to 23–28 mps will rule the day in Kostanay region.

Dust storm, fog, 15-20 mps wind are predicted for Kyzylorda region.

Dense fog patches, strong wind of 15-20 mps are forecast for Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 mps is also expected in Aktobe, Almaty and Atyrau regions.

Fog will blanket some parts of Zhambyl region.