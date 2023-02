Heavy precipitation expected in parts of Kazakhstan Feb 5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Sunday, affected by a cyclone, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Precipitation is forecast to douse regions of the country, especially southern Kazakhstan which will see a mix of rain and snow, bleak wind, black ice, and fog.

Heavy precipitation will hit mountainous areas of Turkistan and Almaty regions.