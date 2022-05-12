Heavy downpours to batter most of Kazakhstan May 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Heavy downpours, thunderstorms are expected today, may 13, on the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

High, squalls and hail are forecast locally.

Almaty region is set to face today hail, squalls, and thunderstorms accompanied by the high wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s. West Kazakhstan is forecast to brace for hail, squalls, and wild wind of 23 m/s.

High wind is to roll through East Kazakhstan.

Zhambl region is predicted to observe squalls, hail, and strong wind.

The wild wind is expected to sweep through Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe regions.

It is forecast to hail in Mangistau region.

Squalls, thunderstorms, and high wind are to batter Turkestan region.